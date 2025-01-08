Two surgeons have committed to join Memorial Surgical Associates beginning in April 2025 and September 2025. General Surgeon Mindy Lane, DO, FACOS, FASMBS, ACC, and Esther Kim, D.O., will serve Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center pending approval by Memorial Hospital’s Board of Directors.

Through a co-recruitment and employment effort between Evansville Surgical Associates (ESA) and Memorial Hospital, Dr. Lane brings more than 20 years of experience and will fully dedicate her time to our community through ESA’s division of ESA-Jasper at Memorial Surgical Associates.

“ESA is excited to have the opportunity to partner with Memorial Hospital. Dr. Lane is a well-rounded surgeon bringing prior surgical leadership experience to Memorial Surgical Associates in hopes to further program development,” said Justin D. Harris, CEO of Evansville Surgical Associates. “We will continue to partner with the hospital leadership to bring on additional surgeons in the near future.”

Dr. Lane comes most recently from the University of Michigan Sparrow Health, where she was the Departmental Chair of Surgery for more than 10 years in addition to serving as the Medical Director of the Bariatric-Obesity Center. She recently served as President of the Michigan chapter of the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, where she played an active role.

Dr. Lane’s education began with a surgical internship at Ingham Regional Medical Center in Lansing, MI, followed by a surgical residency at Botsford General Hospital in Farmington Hills, MI, before receiving her Doctorate of Osteopathy from Michigan State University. She is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgery, a fellow of the Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and is board certified in general surgery.

Dr. Kim is currently completing her general surgery residency at Tower Health Reading Hospital and is expected to complete her training and join the team at Memorial Surgical Associates pending Board Approval. Prior to her general surgery residency, Dr. Kim completed her undergraduate education in Biochemistry at Temple University and attended medical school at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. As a part of this education, Dr. Kim has also authored several articles in medical research publications and has extensive medical research experience.

“Dr. Kim will be a great addition to ESA-Jasper and Memorial Surgical Associates. She is a hard-working, high-quality surgeon who is excited about joining the medical staff and engraining herself in the Jasper community. We are eager for her arrival,” Harris said.

Dr. Kim maintains professional membership in the Association of Women Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, the Keystone Chapter of the American College of Surgeons and the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma.

To schedule an appointment at Memorial Surgical Associates, please call 812-996-6580. Memorial Surgical Associates is located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 220, at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper, Indiana.