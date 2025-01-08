Mark A. Matthews, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family and friends at 11:29 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Mark was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 13, 1956, to Augustine and Barbara (Haas) Matthews. He was the youngest of 11 children.

He was a 1974 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Vilseck, Germany.

He was a truck driver for Jasper Engines for 35 years; he had driven 1.5 million miles without an accident. He was the founder and owner of Matthews Duplex Rentals.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Jasper K of C, and the German-American Social Club in Cape Coral, Florida.

Mark enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, taking walks, watching sports, especially Notre Dame, going to NASCAR races, going to Florida and entertaining friends there, and he loved making new friends, had a great sense of humor, and loved ice cream.

Surviving are two daughters, Kashana (Ahmed) Afifi, Evansville, IN, and Marissa (Kurt) Bottles, Evansville, IN, three grandchildren, Alexia, Mason and Jada, one sister, Patti (Richard) Cacioppo, Omaha, NE, four brothers, Robert (Barbara) Matthews, Ferdinand, IN, Kenneth (Mary Alice) Matthews, Loogootee, IN, Richard Matthews and Paul Matthews, both of Florida, one sister-in-law, Alfrieda Matthews, Rockport, IN, and two brothers-in-law, Bill Wolf, Dubois, IN, Dave Holtz, Holland, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are three sisters, Diane (Don) McAllister, Brenda Wolf, Mary Holtz, and two brothers, Austin and John Matthews.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark A. Matthews will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

