Elsie M. Welp, age 83, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, surrounded by family at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Elsie was born in St. Henry, Indiana, on July 25, 1941, to William and Laura (Schwartz) Schwoeppe. She married Larry J. Welp on February 1, 1964, at St. Henry Catholic Church in St. Henry, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2009.

She was a graduate of Holland High School.

She worked at P & R Farms and was previously self-employed.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church and a past member of the 800 Quilting Club.

Elsie enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her family, classmates, and friends.

She is survived by two daughters Patty (Rick) Morgan, Birdseye, IN, and Pam Welp, St. Anthony, IN, and two grandchildren, Mariah (David) Franke and Swayde Morgan.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, is an infant daughter, Katherine Welp, one sister, Helen Hackman, and one brother, Ray Schwoeppe.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elsie M. Welp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to the St. Anthony Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.