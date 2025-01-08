The Huntingburg Public Library will temporarily close for electrical work as part of its ongoing renovation project. The closures are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, January 9-10, and Monday through Wednesday, January 13-15.

The Library will remain open on Saturday, January 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the closure, patrons can return materials via the book drop, with all returns backdated to avoid late fees. Patrons may also renew items by calling the Library at (812) 683-2052 before the closure dates.

As a special treat, the Library invites the community to warm up on Wednesday, January 8, with complimentary hot coffee, tea, and cocoa available throughout the day.

Regular operating hours will resume on Thursday, January 16.