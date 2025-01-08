Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is pleased to announce that it will receive $29,740 of the $44,600 in matching grant funds awarded to United Way of Daviess County by Indiana United Ways. The funding, expected to be released in the spring, will support DCH’s Perinatal Pathways Program, which addresses infant mortality and improves healthcare access in Daviess County.

The grant will fund two targeted initiatives within the Perinatal Pathways Program:

$14,870 for Serving Mothers/Families on Medicaid/ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed): This initiative will enhance prenatal care and education, supporting healthier pregnancies and reducing infant mortality.

$14,870 for Genetic Testing Services for the Amish Community: Focused on genetic counseling and testing, this program aims to increase awareness and early detection of congenital anomalies.

The objectives of the funding include:

Increasing the percentage of pregnant individuals receiving early prenatal care by 15% within the first six months.

Improving overall health outcomes by reducing preterm birth risk factors by 20% through educational workshops and lifestyle counseling.

Conducting genetic counseling and testing sessions for the Amish community, aiming to reach at least five families in the first year and increase testing participation by 5%.

Enhancing professional development for United Way staff, increasing skills and job morale by 15%.

“As the grant coordinator at Daviess Community Hospital, I want to highlight a critical moment in our community’s journey towards reducing infant mortality rates. In the past, Daviess County faced significant challenges, being recognized as one of the top counties in the state for these rates. We made notable improvements through the Healthy Start program, lowering mortality rates significantly. However, as we saw progress and the rates began to decline, we unfortunately lost crucial state funding. This is where the United Way stepped in to bridge the gap. Thanks to their unwavering support, we have secured $44,600 in grant funding through their state association this year, which will primarily support the Perinatal Pathways Infant Mortality Reduction Program. However, we need new or increased donations from our community to access these funds. Your support helps sustain this vital program and ensures that we can continue to save lives and support families in need. Together, we can create a healthier future for our children in Daviess County,” said Carrie Shaw, DCH Grant Coordinator.

The remaining $14,860 of the $44,600 grant will go toward organizational development, training and capacity building at the United Way of Daviess County.

To donate to the United Way of Daviess County to ensure that not only United Way of Daviess County but also Daviess Community Hospital are able to access the matching grant’s funds in the spring, you can send checks to PO Box 224, Washington IN 47501, through their website at unitedwayofdaviesscounty.org/donate, or contact their office for more information at (812) 254-1038.

About the Perinatal Pathways Program:

The Perinatal Pathways Program at Daviess Community Hospital is dedicated to reducing infant mortality by providing confidential screenings, support, referrals, treatment, and education for expectant mothers, infants, and families. Its core mission includes improving healthcare access, guiding families toward enhanced social and financial support, and delivering comprehensive education. For more information about the Perinatal Pathways Program, call (812) 254-2760 Ext. 1333.

About Daviess Community Hospital

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) stands as a beacon of health and wellness in southwestern Indiana. Serving the region with one 48-bed hospital, six specialty clinics, and six outpatient clinics, DCH is dedicated to providing top-tier medical care. Nestled in Washington, Indiana, this not-for-profit health system is one of the area’s largest private employers, boasting a team of over 620 passionate professionals. DCH is unwavering in its mission to improving the health of the people of the communities it serves not only by delivering excellent medical care, but also ensuring accessibility, promoting healthy living, and collaborating with local agencies to address community health needs. As an affiliate of Ascension St. Vincent, DCH is committed to being the healthcare provider of choice, continuously striving for excellence and innovation. Discover more about DCH’s services and commitment to health at dchosp.org.