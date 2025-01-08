Dubois County Pride is excited to announce its latest initiatives designed to empower and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community while promoting allyship across Dubois County. With the launch of two new programs—Banned Book Club and Create with Pride—and quarterly events under Education Station, Dubois County Pride continues its mission of fostering meaningful connections, uplifting voices, and creating a sense of belonging.

The Banned Book Club invites readers to explore and discuss books that have been challenged or censored, recognizing the power of diverse stories to spark understanding and social change. This program emphasizes the importance of amplifying marginalized voices and creating space for open dialogue. The club meets on the second Thursday of the month.

Create with Pride, a collaboration with Jasper Arts, offers open studio and instructor-led art workshops. These workshops welcome participants of all skill levels to explore their creativity in an inclusive and supportive environment, encouraging individuality and self-expression. Create with Pride meets on the third Tuesday of the month.

In addition to these monthly programs, Education Station will host quarterly events aimed at providing resources and fostering discussions on issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ community, such as advocacy, mental health, and inclusivity in schools and workplaces.

“These initiatives reflect our updated mission and vision,” said Mary Warner, President of Dubois County Pride. “Our mission is to empower and affirm the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies by fostering meaningful connections, building support systems, and creating opportunities for self-expression and belonging. Our vision is for Dubois County to be a place where diversity is celebrated, and everyone can thrive in an environment of love and respect.”

The programs will launch in January. Dubois County Pride welcomes everyone to participate, regardless of age, gender identity, race, religion, or ability. Program schedules and further details can be found on our Facebook page or on our website at duboiscountypride.com.

About Dubois County Pride

Dubois County Pride is dedicated to empowering and affirming the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. Guided by its pillars of Youth Empowerment, Community Outreach, and Inclusive Events, Dubois County Pride celebrates diversity, promotes allyship, and fosters opportunities for education and connection.