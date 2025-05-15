Latest News

A guided evening tour in search of the elusive Eastern Whip-poor-will has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 17th, near Birdseye. Hosted by Let the Sun Shine In–Indiana and the U.S. Forest Service-Hoosier National Forest, the tour begins at 8 PM EDT at the Birdseye Trailhead on County Road 1175 E and ends around 9:30 PM.

Participants will walk and drive to various forest tracts known for Whip-poor-will activity, learning about their habitat and listening for their calls at dusk. The birds are easier to hear than see due to their camouflaged plumage.

Attendees should arrive between 7:30 and 8:00 PM, wear suitable clothing for forest walking, and bring a flashlight or headlamp. Insect repellent will be provided. The tour does not include direct interaction with wildlife.

Pre-registration is requested to be sent in by Friday, May 16th, 2025, at 5 PM. For more information or to register, contact Judi Brown by phone at 812-631-4904. In case of bad weather, the tour will be psotponed, and those registered will be notified.

On By Celia Neukam

