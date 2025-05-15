The Jasper Chamber has announced multiple giveaways to win a 2025 season pass to the City of Jasper Pool.

From May 5th through May 19th, the public can visit select Jasper Chamber Businesses to enter the drawing. The locations you can register for the drawings at include:

Jasper Chamber – 302 West 6th Street

Uebelhor Toyota – 788 West 12th Street

Freedom Bank – 75 South Highway 231

Jasper Public Library – 100 3rd Avenue

Pieper-Burns State Farm – 695 2nd Street

The Great Outdoors – Southgate Center

Home Instead – 215 West 5th Street

Old National Bank – 771 West 2nd Street

Disinger Jewelers – 3770 North Newton Street

Lovin’ Livin’ Doggie Daycare – 1500 South Meridian

Green Thumb – 702 East 3rd Avenue

Wabash Valley Produce – 4882 East 450 North – Dubois

Uebelhor & Sons – 972 Wernsing Road

Advanced Rehabilitation – 225 West 41st Street, Suite C

One winner will be drawn from each location on May 20th, and no purchase is necessary to enter.

Winners will be responsible for redeeming their certificate for one 2025 season pass at the Jasper Parks & Rec Department, located at 1301 St. Charles Street.