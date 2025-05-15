The Jasper Chamber has announced multiple giveaways to win a 2025 season pass to the City of Jasper Pool.
From May 5th through May 19th, the public can visit select Jasper Chamber Businesses to enter the drawing. The locations you can register for the drawings at include:
- Jasper Chamber – 302 West 6th Street
- Uebelhor Toyota – 788 West 12th Street
- Freedom Bank – 75 South Highway 231
- Jasper Public Library – 100 3rd Avenue
- Pieper-Burns State Farm – 695 2nd Street
- The Great Outdoors – Southgate Center
- Home Instead – 215 West 5th Street
- Old National Bank – 771 West 2nd Street
- Disinger Jewelers – 3770 North Newton Street
- Lovin’ Livin’ Doggie Daycare – 1500 South Meridian
- Green Thumb – 702 East 3rd Avenue
- Wabash Valley Produce – 4882 East 450 North – Dubois
- Uebelhor & Sons – 972 Wernsing Road
- Advanced Rehabilitation – 225 West 41st Street, Suite C
One winner will be drawn from each location on May 20th, and no purchase is necessary to enter.
Winners will be responsible for redeeming their certificate for one 2025 season pass at the Jasper Parks & Rec Department, located at 1301 St. Charles Street.
