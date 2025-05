A rally took place at the Dubois County Courthouse yesterday, as residents from around the county came to share their support for the landowners being sued by the Indiana Department of Transportation. Individuals of all ages, even those younger than 16 years old, could be seen from the Courthouse lawn displaying various signs opposing the Mid-States Corridor Project.

Produced by Kaitlyn Neukam

