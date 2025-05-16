The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Department of Indiana will host a special “Civil War Day” on the grounds of the Martin County Museum in Shoals, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20th, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event will feature historical displays and reenactments, culminating in a special monument dedication ceremony at 2:00 p.m. to honor the 19th Illinois Volunteer Infantry. The regiment suffered a tragic train wreck on September 17, 1861, just three miles east of Shoals, which claimed the lives of 28 soldiers and injured more than 100 others. Until now, there has been no formal recognition in Martin County for those who died in the incident.

After 164 years, the new monument and historical marker will provide long-overdue recognition to the soldiers who perished while serving their country during the Civil War.