The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for its 88th Recruit Academy, specifically targeting lateral applicants who are current law enforcement officers. Individuals interested in beginning or continuing a career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Applicants accepted into the academy can expect a comprehensive benefits package, including health, dental, vision, and life insurance for both active and retired employees. The department also offers a lifetime pension after 25 years of service and participation in state-matched deferred compensation programs. Additional perks include eligibility for student loan forgiveness programs and a new take-home patrol vehicle after completing the Field Training Officer (FTO) program.

Other benefits include:

Post-9/11 GI Bill eligibility during the academy and probation

Over $9,000 in new equipment and full uniforms at no cost

On-duty physical training (3 hours per week)

40 paid leave days annually and 150 hours of new parent leave per qualifying event

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, between 21 and 40 years old by the appointment date of November 6, 2025, hold a valid driver’s license, and possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Vision standards of 20/50 or better in each eye must also be met.

Lateral candidates must have at least three continuous years of full-time law enforcement experience by September 14, 2025. Out-of-state officers must meet Indiana’s training equivalency standards, subject to review and approval.

For more information or to contact a recruiter, visit IndianaTrooper.com or email isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.