A beloved educator at Jasper Middle School is turning the page to a new chapter in her life as the academic year draws to a close. Susan Ahlbrand is retiring after an impressive 37-year career with Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools, all spent teaching 8th Grade Language Arts at Jasper Middle School.

Throughout her tenure, Ahlbrand served as the subject area coordinator for the English Language Arts department for 25 years, helping shape the curriculum and mentoring fellow educators.

The veteran teacher has touched the lives of thousands of students during her nearly four-decade career, even having the unique opportunity to teach the children of her former students. Her colleagues describe her as dedicated, passionate, and committed to educational excellence.

As she prepares for retirement, Ahlbrand plans to immerse herself in literature, pursue her own writing, travel to new destinations, and give back to the community through volunteer work. Though stepping away from the classroom, she remains confident that her path forward will unfold naturally.

The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools community recognizes Ahlbrand for her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and the significant impact she has made on multiple generations of students. Her presence in the hallways of Jasper Middle School will be deeply missed as the school celebrates her accomplishments and wishes her well in retirement.

Ahlbrand is among several educators being honored by the school district as they conclude their teaching careers this academic year, leaving behind legacies of dedication and service to the Jasper community.