Residents of Crawford County will have the opportunity to recycle old electronics and appliances at no cost during the upcoming Electronics & Appliance Recycling Days. The event is scheduled for Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17, from noon to 7 p.m. each day.

The recycling event will take place at the Marengo Recycling Center, located at 5148 E. State Road 64 in Marengo. It is open exclusively to Crawford County residents, and those interested are asked to reserve a spot by calling 812-338-2728.

This initiative is sponsored by the Crawford County Solid Waste District and supported by a grant from The Community Foundation of Crawford County. Organizers note that the CCSWD reserves the right to limit collections if necessary.

For more information, visit the Town of Leavenworth Facebook page.