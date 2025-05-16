The Warrick Humane Society in Warrick County, Indiana has announced the return of their popular Junior Volunteer Program for the summer of 2025. The program offers teenagers aged 13-15 the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in animal shelter operations while making a difference in their community.

Designed for young animal enthusiasts, the program will run in two separate sessions. The first session takes place from June 3rd to June 27th, and the second from July 8th to August 1st. Both sessions meet on Tuesday and Friday afternoons from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Warrick Humane Society facility.

Participants will learn about daily shelter operations, assist with animal care and socialization, and gain practical experience in essential tasks like cleaning, feeding, and providing enrichment activities for the animals. The program also educates teens about the importance of animal rescue work and ways they can continue to help homeless pets.

Registration for the Junior Volunteer Program costs $35 per participant, which includes a Junior Volunteer T-shirt. Space is limited, and interested families should contact the Warrick Humane Society at volunteerwarrick@gmail.com to register or request additional information.

The Warrick Humane Society is located in Warrick County, Indiana.

For more information about this program and other initiatives, interested parties can visit their Facebook page or contact them by phone at Phone: (812) 858-1132.

The Warrick Humane Society is located at 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh, IN 47630.