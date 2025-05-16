On the evening of May 15, 2025, the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation awarded over $59,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at South Spencer High School in Rockport, Indiana. The annual event recognizes the academic achievements and future aspirations of students within the South Spencer School District.

The Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is dedicated to supporting the post-secondary education of South Spencer High School graduates.

Last year the Foundation was generously able to award over $79,000 in scholarships to deserving students.

In 2023, the Foundation awarded nearly $57,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees at a variety of colleges and universities.

Scholarships are funded through the support of donors, including individuals, families, and local businesses who share the Foundation’s goal of investing in the next generation. These contributions help ease the financial burden of higher education for deserving students.

The South Spencer Scholarship Foundation continues to serve as a key resource for local students preparing for college, career training, and other educational opportunities beyond high school.