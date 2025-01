In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, of the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the success of the 2024 Holiday Season, some upcoming events for January, including the Membership Dinner, and some upcoming exhibit installations that the Museum is excited to bring to the community.

Visit their website for more information: https://duboiscountymuseum.org/

