The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 Awards, celebrating the outstanding dedication and service of its deputies. This year, four distinguished categories honored those who have gone above and beyond in their roles:

Impaired Driving Enforcement Award : Deputy Ben Nanney, with honorable mentions to Deputy Luke Fitzwater and Deputy Blake Regel.

: Deputy Ben Nanney, with honorable mentions to Deputy Luke Fitzwater and Deputy Blake Regel. Civil Service Award : Deputy Michael Ricer, with honorable mentions to Deputy Damian Williams and Deputy Rylan Sampson.

: Deputy Michael Ricer, with honorable mentions to Deputy Damian Williams and Deputy Rylan Sampson. Traffic Safety Award : Deputy Richard Howard, with honorable mentions to Deputy Rylan Sampson and Deputy Michael Ricer.

: Deputy Richard Howard, with honorable mentions to Deputy Rylan Sampson and Deputy Michael Ricer. Exceptional Service in Criminal Investigations Award: Deputy Ben Nanney, with honorable mentions to Deputy Richard Howard and Deputy Luke Fitzwater.

These awards recognize the tireless efforts of deputies who work day in and day out to ensure the safety and security of Spencer County residents. Their commitment to excellence is a vital part of the community’s well-being.