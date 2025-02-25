The Saint Meinrad Alumni Association is hosting its eleventh annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 8, in 10 cities. In St. Meinrad, a service project will take place at the Saint Meinrad Archabbey woodlot, 200 Hill Drive.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology – as well as oblates, friends, and area residents – to set aside time to serve their communities. Volunteers do not need to be alumni of Saint Meinrad; everyone is welcome to participate.

Since its inaugural year in 2014, the day’s theme has been Ora et Labora (pray and work). Along with the service activities, prayer is planned into the day through celebrating Mass or praying the Liturgy of the Hours, including a special prayer written by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB.

The project will be from 9-11 a.m. Lunch with the seminarians will be served after. Volunteers will assist in chopping, hauling, and stacking firewood to be distributed to community members in need. All times are Central.

This service project is open to 30 participants, and all participants must be 18 years or older or at least 14 years old and supervised by a parent. In addition, all participants will be required to sign a waiver. There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer receives a free Saint Meinrad Day of Service t-shirt, courtesy of the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association.

So that we have an accurate count of volunteers, sign up online by February 28 at https://alumni.saintmeinrad.edu/home/day-of-service/. Any questions or registration assistance can be directed to site coordinator Phil Necessary at pnecessary@saintmeinrad.edu.