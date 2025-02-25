Autumn K. Snyder, age 40, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2025, at home.

Autumn was born in Oakland City, Indiana, on October 29, 1984, to Larry E. Beard and Kimberly S. Knight.

She went to Jasper High School and spent the majority of her time raising her four children.

Autumn enjoyed listening to music, playing video games, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her companion, Charles Cox, four children: Hunter James Mendoza, Reese Tanner Mendoza, twins: Laredo Neto Mendoza and Micah Tyan Mendoza, brother, Cody (Alyssa) Beard, half-brother, Jacob Beard, mother, Kimberly Knight, step-mother, Joyce Beard, two step sisters: Michelle Grimm and Brittany Wilson, and two grandchildren: Ikaris Mendoza and Ariel Farfante.

She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Beard and maternal grandmother, Bertha M. Snyder.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

