A new hoarding ordinance has been proposed for the City of Huntingburg. This ordinance establishes criteria for defining hoarding, bans hoarding in residences, properties, and vehicles, and outlines the enforcement procedures and the right to appeal.

The City of Huntingburg is encouraging feedback by going to Document Center / Proposed Hoarding Ordinance – Feedback / Huntingburg, Indiana. The City Council also encourages residents to attend the City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, at 5:30 at Huntingburg City Hall to provide feedback, ask questions, or just listen.

For questions or for more information, please call Huntingburg City Hall at (812)683-2211.