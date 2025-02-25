The highly anticipated Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay is set to return in 2025, inviting runners, fitness enthusiasts, and community members to take on the endurance challenge while raising funds for Mentors For Youth. The event will take place at The Parklands of Jasper, offering participants a scenic yet challenging course that tests endurance, teamwork, and determination.

The Parklands 6-Hour Endurance Relay is a unique event where teams made up of 2 members, 4 members, 6 members or even an individual complete as many laps around The Parklands as possible within six hours. Whether participants run solo or in teams, the event encourages camaraderie, perseverance, and a shared commitment to supporting youth through the impactful programs of Mentors For Youth.

“This event is about more than just the challenge—it’s about bringing the community together to support a great cause,” said Erin Kidwell, Executive Director for Mentors For Youth.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

📍 Location: The Parklands of Jasper (start/finish will be at KlubHaus 61 parking lot

🕘 Time: 6:30am – 12:30pm EST

💲 Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Parklands6HourEnduranceRace

Participants of all experience levels are encouraged to join—whether competitive runners aiming for maximum mileage or casual participants looking to enjoy a fun, active day outdoors while supporting a great cause. Spectators and supporters are also welcome to cheer on the athletes and enjoy the event festivities.

Proceeds from the relay will directly benefit Mentors For Youth, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering one-on-one mentoring relationships that empower local youth to reach their full potential.

For more information, to register, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.DCMultisport.com or contact DC Multisport by calling 812-482-9115 or email dcmultisport@gmail.com. For more information on Mentors For Youth visit mentors4youth.com.