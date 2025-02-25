Actors Community Theatre is proud to announce the availability of a $500 scholarship for talented individuals in our community.

ACT believes in the transformative power of the arts and providing opportunities for growth. To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must have participated in at least two ACT productions, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2, and either be a 2025 high school graduate attending college in the fall of 2025 or currently enrolled in college. The deadline for applications is April 1, 2025.

If you meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying, you can submit your application online at actorscommunitytheatre.com/scholarship. For any further inquiries, please contact ACT at info@actorscommunitytheatre.com.