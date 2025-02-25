Regional Opportunity Initiatives Board of Directors President Doug Kellam (far left) poses for a photo with ALASI’s board President Christian Blome and his fellow board members alongside ROI President and CEO Tina Peterson and ROI Vice President for Economic and Community Development Julie Halbig (far right).

ALASI was recently honored with the 2025 Indiana Uplands Diversity Innovation Award for its dedication and commitment to creating a stronger and more connected community for all. ALASI’s board President Christian Blome and his fellow board members accepted the award during the Regional Opportunity Initiatives Annual Report to the Region on February 18th in French Lick.

The Uplands Diversity Innovation Award honors individuals or organizations that have implemented innovative strategies for attracting and retaining diversity in the regional workforce.

Since its establishment over 15 years ago, ALASI has been working to create a more inclusive Dubois County. ALASI is delivering upon a mission to remove barriers for the Latino community by providing education, resources, and partnerships that celebrate culture and promote cultural competency.

According to STATS Indiana, 10.2% of Dubois County’s population is Hispanic/Latino. ALASI’s multi-cultural board works to identify the needs of individuals and families that comprise this population. Serving as a vital bridge in the community, ALASI connects individuals and families with the resources, support, and opportunities they need to thrive. Through education, advocacy, and cultural programming, they work to foster understanding and empower residents, helping to build a stronger, more inclusive region.

In the fall of 2023, ALASI opened the doors to its resource center and, in 2024, the center hosted more than 500 client appointments, addressing immediate needs and supporting the long-term goals of residents.

Each year, ALASI also hosts the Latino Culture Fest at Market Street Park in Huntingburg. This family-friendly festival honors the vibrant cultures of Latin America with a day filled with music, dance, authentic Latin American cuisine, family activities, and community resources.

ALASI joins the growing list of previous winners of ROI’s Diversity Innovation Award, including Boston Scientific’s Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement in 2020 and the Bedford Chapter of the General Motors African Ancestry Network in 2023.