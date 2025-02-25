The local filmmaker Query Productions based in Pike County recently announced they’ve received two award nominations. These nominations come from the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival, the largest Christian film festival in the world.

The awards they’re in the running for are both in the short film category for their film “She’s on the Run”, and include Pike Central High School senior Xavery Weisman for Best Lead Actress and Dylan Query for Best Director.

The award winners will be announced during the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival, set to take place from April 30th through May 3rd, 2025, in Orlando, FL.