Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is offering Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) training courses for both new healthcare professionals and those needing recertification. These American Heart Association (AHA)-certified courses provide essential training in recognizing and responding to pediatric emergencies, including respiratory failure, shock, and cardiopulmonary arrest.

PALS for New Healthcare Professionals: Wednesday, March 12 – Thursday, March 13

PALS Recertification for Current Healthcare Professionals: Thursday, March 13

The cost for the class is $200, but there is no cost for DCH employees.

WHEN:

New PALS Certification: Wednesday, March 12 – Thursday, March 13

Wednesday, March 12 – Thursday, March 13 PALS Recertification: Thursday, March 13

WHERE:

Daviess Community Hospital

1314 E. Walnut St.

Washington, IN 47501

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

These courses are open to healthcare professionals, including:

Physicians

Nurses

Paramedics

Respiratory therapists

Other medical staff requiring PALS certification or recertification

WHY IT MATTERS:

PALS training provides healthcare professionals with the critical skills needed to respond to pediatric medical emergencies. The course emphasizes team-based resuscitation protocols and ensures providers are prepared to deliver lifesaving care to infants and children in high-risk situations.

HOW TO REGISTER:

To register, visit cpr.heart.org.

For more information, contact Melissa Potts, Clinical Educator, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1141.