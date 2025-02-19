Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is offering Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) training courses for both new healthcare professionals and those needing recertification. These American Heart Association (AHA)-certified courses provide essential training in recognizing and responding to pediatric emergencies, including respiratory failure, shock, and cardiopulmonary arrest.
- PALS for New Healthcare Professionals: Wednesday, March 12 – Thursday, March 13
- PALS Recertification for Current Healthcare Professionals: Thursday, March 13
The cost for the class is $200, but there is no cost for DCH employees.
WHEN:
WHERE:
Daviess Community Hospital
1314 E. Walnut St.
Washington, IN 47501
WHO SHOULD ATTEND:
These courses are open to healthcare professionals, including:
- Physicians
- Nurses
- Paramedics
- Respiratory therapists
- Other medical staff requiring PALS certification or recertification
WHY IT MATTERS:
PALS training provides healthcare professionals with the critical skills needed to respond to pediatric medical emergencies. The course emphasizes team-based resuscitation protocols and ensures providers are prepared to deliver lifesaving care to infants and children in high-risk situations.
HOW TO REGISTER:
To register, visit cpr.heart.org.
For more information, contact Melissa Potts, Clinical Educator, at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1141.
