Tuesday, February 18, 2025: Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a southern Indiana man this morning after he allegedly posted life-threatening statements directed against billionaire businessman Elon Musk on the social networking app X (formally Twitter).

Early Tuesday morning, Texas authorities contacted the Indiana State Police regarding an X handle allegedly belonging to 28-year-old David Allen June Cherry, whom they believed resided in southern Indiana. Authorities claimed David Cherry posted threats directed at Elon Musk on X earlier this month. Acting on this information, ISP detectives began their investigation and located David Cherry in Clarksville, Indiana, where he was arrested without incident. Officers then transported Cherry to the Sellersburg Post for further questioning.

As part of their ongoing investigation, ISP detectives also requested a search warrant for Cherry’s Palmyra residence through the Harrison County Superior Court. The request was granted, and as a result of the subsequent search, detectives confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest from the residence.

David Cherry is currently charged with Intimidation, a Level 5 Felony. Detectives transported David Cherry to the Harrison County Jail, where he is held without Bond.