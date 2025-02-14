The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of February 14th, 2025. At 2:05 am, Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call from Martin County requesting assistance for a male subject with a gunshot would at the address of 15075 N US Highway 231.

Deputies and EMS arrived and located a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds. Male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then transferred to another medical facility with his condition being stable.

The suspect has been identified as Alexander J. Carlquist, age 35, white male, 5’11, 180lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Carlquist’s may possibly be driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty, silver in color, plate number CHJ385 or a 2009 Ford Focus, silver in color, plate number CPQ532. Carlquist has ties to Perry County Indiana, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The attached photo is from May of 2024.

Please contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 812-254-1060 or submit a tip on the Daviess County Sheriff app, with any information about Alexander Carlquist or his whereabouts.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Loogootee Police Department, Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Martin County Ambulance service.