Indiana Senate Republicans have introduced new legislation projected to provide $1.4 billion in property tax relief over the next three years. The comprehensive package includes several growth-control measures aimed at helping all Indiana residents.

Key features of the legislation include a freeze on local operating fund levies in 2026, restrictions on local debt issuances, and a requirement that tax-related referenda be held during general elections. The package also provides targeted relief for seniors over 65, disabled veterans, farmers, and first-time homebuyers.

The initiative comes as Indiana already ranks fifth nationally for property tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation. Republican leaders say the measure aims to address resident concerns about rising property tax bills driven by inflation-related increases in assessed values.

In other legislative news, the Indiana Senate unanimously passed a bill to raise starting teacher salaries from $40,000 to $45,000. The legislation would require school districts to increase their spending on teacher compensation from 62% to 65% of state tuition support funding. Districts unable to meet the minimum salary requirement would need to explain their circumstances to the state Department of Education.

Recent data shows Indiana has made significant educational progress, with reading scores improving dramatically. The state now ranks sixth nationally in reading proficiency for both fourth and eighth-grade students, up from 19th and 17th respectively.

The Statehouse has been busy with student visitors this month. State Senator Daryl Schmitt of Jasper met with students from Spencer County Voice, a youth organization promoting tobacco-free lifestyles. The Senate also welcomed fourth-grade students from Jasper Elementary School, who advocated for legislation to make the persimmon the official state fruit.

Agricultural issues were highlighted during the Statehouse’s annual “Bacon Bar and Brunch” event, which featured discussions between legislators and Indiana farmers.