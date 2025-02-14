Shortly before 11:10 AM CST on 02-12-2025, Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls in reference to a 2 vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 37, near the intersection of Alamo Road. Emergency personnel were immediately dispatched and responded to the area.

Preliminary investigation showed that a 1997 GMC pickup operated by 45-year-old Michael B. Knasel, of Tell City, (IN) was traveling southbound on State Road 37, near the intersection of Alamo Road. For an unknown reason, Knasel crossed the center-line of the roadway and struck a semi tractor and trailer. Knasel was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Perry County Deputies along with other emergency personnel remained on scene until 03:45 PM CST. Indiana State Police were summoned to the scene to perform crash reconstruction along with the proper inspections of both vehicles. This incident is still under investigation.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by:

Cannelton Police Department

Tell City Police Department

Indiana State Police

Perry County Fire-Rescue

Perry County EMS

Perry County Corner’s Office

Ohio Valley Towing

Anderson Township Fire Department

Indiana Department of Transportation