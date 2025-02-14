In a significant consumer safety alert, Igloo, the renowned cooler manufacturer, has initiated a massive recall affecting over one million units of their popular coolers due to a severe safety hazard that has already resulted in multiple injuries, including finger amputations.

The recall, announced in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), specifically targets the company’s 90-quart Flip-and-Tow Rolling Coolers. According to safety officials, the design of the tow handle presents a serious risk to users, as it can create a dangerous pinch point between the handle and the cooler body.

The severity of the issue has been highlighted by twelve documented incidents where consumers suffered significant finger injuries. These cases range from severe lacerations and bone fractures to complete fingertip amputations, underscoring the urgent nature of the recall.

In response to these safety concerns, Igloo has established a replacement program. Consumers who own these coolers are being strongly advised to cease using them immediately and to contact Igloo directly to receive a free replacement handle that addresses the safety concern.

This recall represents one of the larger consumer product safety actions in recent months, affecting products commonly used during outdoor activities and family gatherings. The company has emphasized its commitment to customer safety and is working to resolve the issue through its replacement program quickly.