Allison Koehler, age 66, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, February 11th, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born on July 31, 1958 in Huntingburg to Richard “Dick” and Bette (Stutsman) Koehler. Allison was a 1976 graduate of Southridge High School. She was a member of Huntingburg Methodist Church, Redemption Christian Church and V.F.W. Post #2366 Ladies Auxiliary. Allison had many good friends especially Louise Merkel. She loved animals, playing bingo, going on trips and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Allison is survived by her brother, Drew (Sandi Rae) Koehler of Huntingburg.

Visitation for Allison Koehler will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22nd starting at 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be at a later date at Fairmount Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary or Dubois County Humane Society.