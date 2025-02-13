A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an investigation led to multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and intimidation.

According to the Jasper Police Department, officers responded to Deaconess-Memorial Hospital to assist Deaconess Police with an ongoing criminal case involving Kyle D. Schepers. During the investigation, authorities determined that Schepers was intoxicated, a habitual traffic violator, and unlawfully in possession of a firearm.

As officers attempted to make contact with Schepers, he left the hospital in a 2003 Dodge Ram. Jasper police later located him at a McDonald’s on the city’s south side. When approached, Schepers allegedly made a violent threat toward an officer before being taken into custody.

A certified chemical test showed a blood alcohol content of .171. Schepers was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator, intimidation, operating while intoxicated with a BAC over .15, OWI endangerment, and OWI.