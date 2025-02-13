In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Manda Combs and Deidra Church from the Rotary Club of Dubois County to discuss the current nomination process for the 2025 ATHENA Award, how to nominate someone from the Dubois County area, the upcoming September 17th recognition event, and more about what the Dubois County Rotary does.

Registration forms are due by June 10th. 2025. You can find those nomination forms on their website: https://duboiscountyrotary.com/

https://youtu.be/WLUWNKtGCX8