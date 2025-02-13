Sharon L. Mattingly, age 84, of Sebring, Florida, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at Highlands Hospital in Sebring, Florida.

She was born January 9, 1941, in Missouri to Richard and Helen (Clark) Wellington. Ms. Mattingly was a resident of Florida for ten years and loved taking walks; working in her yard, and playing bingo. Sharon is preceded in death by her companion, Bill Tungate.

She is survived by five sons, James Whittaker of Missouri, Calvin (Helen Breitweiser) Mattingly of Jasper, Robert (Davi) Mattingly of Jasper, William (Mary) Mattingly of Evansville, Steve (Kathy) Mattingly of Lincoln City; 12 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren; her late companion, Bill’s daughter and 2 sons.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.