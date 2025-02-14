Jasper Police have arrested two individuals on neglect charges after an 11-month-old child was found inside a vehicle near a residence on West 6th Street.

On February 13 at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting her child missing since the previous night. A search of the property led to the discovery of the child inside the family vehicle, where authorities believe the infant had been for about seven hours. Emergency responders transported the child to Deaconess Memorial Hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined criminal negligence had occurred, likely due to intoxication. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and a Schedule II controlled substance inside the home. As a result, 31-year-old Kiona Kunkler and 36-year-old Cody Christensen were arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center. They face charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule II substance.

The Jasper Police Department K9 unit assisted in the investigation, along with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Deaconess Memorial EMS, and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.