The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are inviting the community to join in celebrating Catholic Sisters Week from March 8 to 14. The week is an opportunity for friends, supporters, and admirers to show appreciation for the Sisters and their commitment to faith, service, and community.

There are several ways to participate. Supporters can send messages of gratitude through mail or email, with notes collected and shared with the Sisters on March 10. Social media users are encouraged to post about their favorite Sisters, tagging @ferdinandosb and using #catholicsistersweek. Additionally, the community is asked to keep the Sisters in their prayers throughout the week.

The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand form one of the largest Benedictine communities of women in the country, with more than 100 members serving in various roles, including education, healthcare, ministry, and social services. Founded in 1867, the monastery remains dedicated to a mission of prayer, hospitality, and service.

For more details, visit www.thedome.org or contact the monastery at (812) 367-1411.