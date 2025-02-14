Joseph B. “Jody” Nordhoff, III, age 74, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 11:53 a.m., on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born July 7, 1950, in Dubois County, Indiana, to Joseph B. Nordhoff, II and Mable (King) Nordhoff; and married Peggy Voyles on April 27, 1996. Jody grew up in Huntingburg and went to school in Birdseye. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard; worked in road construction and as a car mechanic for most of his life; and worked for 10 years as water superintendent for the Town of Birdseye. Jody owned the Auction Barn in Livonia for 5 years; and loved attending yard sales, auctions and setting up at flea markets. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph B. Nordhoff II and Mable Nordhoff; and two siblings, Mildred Blemker and Robert “Bob” Lane.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Nordhoff of Birdseye, IN; three children, Yvonne Richardson Harrell of Bardstown, KY, David Richardson of Scottsburg, IN and Shawn Moore of Salem, IN; five grandchildren, Dyllan Grace, Cody Lawson, Colton Richardson, and Alicia Aldridge all of Scottsburg, IN, and Layla Moore of Salem, IN; four great-grandchildren, Xavier, Bryson, Brantley and Macie; six nieces and nephews, Nancy McCutcheon, Sherri O’Brian, Stacy Nordhoff, Chester Bayer Jr., Glen Bayer and Brent Lane; and brother/sister-in-law, Jim Blemker of Holland, IN and Ruby Lane of Birdseye, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery in Birdseye. Rev. Albert Madden will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 17th.