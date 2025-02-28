The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a potential bomb threat and active shooter situation at South Spencer High School around 1 p.m. on Thursday. After a thorough investigation, authorities confirmed the reports were unfounded, and no credible threat existed.

Law enforcement, including Indiana State Police, conducted a comprehensive search of the school and surrounding area. No explosive devices, weapons, or suspicious individuals were found. Officials determined the initial reports stemmed from a hoax call to emergency services.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office emphasized its commitment to public safety and is continuing to investigate the source of the false report. Those responsible could face serious legal consequences, including charges related to making false statements or terroristic threats.