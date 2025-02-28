According to Gibson County authorities, Jeremy Norrington, 38, of Oakland City, was arrested after allegedly stealing approximately 80 feet of railroad line near Somerville.

On February 27, 2025, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a call at 12:40 p.m. reporting the theft near the intersection of County Road 600 South and 1100 East. Deputy Michael Owens responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

After speaking with the reporting party, Deputy Owens discovered evidence that led him to a residence approximately one and a half miles from the crime scene. While searching for the property, Norrington arrived and was questioned about the missing railroad materials.

The investigation revealed the railroad line, valued at $4,000 per 40-foot section, had been severely damaged. Authorities were able to recover the stolen materials and return them to the rightful owner.

During the investigation, deputies also discovered a stolen vehicle from Knox County on the property.

Norrington was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. He faces charges of theft, and was additionally issued citations for false and fictitious registration and driving while suspended (infraction).