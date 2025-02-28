The Town of Marengo has began sending out ordinance violation notices focusing primarily on unsafe structures and abandoned vehicles, according to town officials.

A recent survey conducted by local authorities identified at least 109 vehicles within city limits that appear to be abandoned, having expired tags or no tags at all. Indiana Code 9-13-2-1 defines abandoned vehicles as those “left on public property without being moved for twenty-four hours” or vehicles “at least three model years old, mechanically inoperable, and left on private property continuously in a location visible from public property for more than twenty days.”

Property owners with vehicles that have expired or missing tags should expect to receive violation notices within the next one to two weeks. This timeline provides residents an opportunity to address violations before the next town board meeting scheduled for March 17th.

Marengo Ordinance 12-1-86-2, adopted December 1, 1986, prohibits the accumulation of “trash, debris, junk, garbage, inoperable vehicles, salvage or any other refuse” within 300 feet of property lines adjoining public thoroughfares and within 200 feet of all other property lines, unless contained in a fully enclosed structure.

Violations not remedied within ten days of receiving a removal notice will result in fines of $20 per day until the issue is resolved.

Residents requiring assistance with vehicle removal can contact town hall for a list of wrecker services operating in or near Crawford County.

For more information and to view the complete ordinance, visit the Town of Marengo Facebook page or access Chapter 6 of the Marengo municipal code at the Indiana 15 Regional Planning Commission website.