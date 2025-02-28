A Spencer County man has been sentenced to six years for stalking while armed with a deadly weapon following an incident where he pursued a victim and fired gunshots after the person left work.

On February 5, 2025, Spencer County Circuit Court Judge Jon Dartt handed down the sentence to 23-year-old Aden L. Bratcher for the Level 4 Felony. Bratcher will serve three years in the Indiana Department of Correction, followed by two years on Electronic Home Detention and one year under continuing supervision.

The case stemmed from a December 29, 2023 incident near Luce Elementary on State Road 66 west of Reo. Authorities responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired after a victim was followed by a masked motorcyclist who discharged a handgun after passing the victim’s vehicle. The victim had just left work at a local industrial manufacturer when the incident occurred.

Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Ricer and Detective Sergeant Ron Harper led the investigation, collecting substantial evidence against Bratcher. Surveillance footage from the victim’s workplace revealed the perpetrator waiting for the victim to leave his shift. Investigators identified Bratcher through distinctive clothing and custom features of his motorcycle, comparing the surveillance imagery with social media content.

The investigation culminated when authorities accessed Bratcher’s Snapchat account and discovered incriminating video evidence. Bratcher had recorded the entire incident using cameras mounted on himself and his motorcycle, compiling the footage into a single video.

Prosecutor Megan Bennet and Chief Deputy Eric Tempel commended local law enforcement for their thorough work and advanced investigative techniques, which quickly identified Bratcher and secured justice for the victim.