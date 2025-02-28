A Gentryville Town Marshal and his wife are facing legal troubles after their children reportedly missed approximately 27 days of the current school year.

Alfred Braunecker, who serves as Town Marshal in Gentryville and is listed as an officer with the Ferdinand Police Department, has been charged with felony neglect. His wife, Katherine Braunecker, faces the same neglect charge plus nine additional misdemeanor counts of fraud.

The investigation began when Indiana State Police were called to an elementary school in Dubois County regarding truancy concerns. School officials had reportedly offered bus transportation for the children, which was declined. The investigation also revealed allegedly forged doctor’s notes that had been submitted to excuse the absences.

On Wednesday, a motion was filed in Dubois Circuit Court to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.