Latest News

Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for Daviess County Rural Water Customers Gentryville Town Marshal Charged with Felony Neglect Over Children’s School Attendance Spencer County Man Sentenced for Armed Motorcycle Stalking Incident Marengo Town Officials Begin Issuing Ordinance Violation Notices Local Man Arrested for Railroad Theft and Vehicle Possession

A Gentryville Town Marshal and his wife are facing legal troubles after their children reportedly missed approximately 27 days of the current school year.

Alfred Braunecker, who serves as Town Marshal in Gentryville and is listed as an officer with the Ferdinand Police Department, has been charged with felony neglect. His wife, Katherine Braunecker, faces the same neglect charge plus nine additional misdemeanor counts of fraud.

The investigation began when Indiana State Police were called to an elementary school in Dubois County regarding truancy concerns. School officials had reportedly offered bus transportation for the children, which was declined. The investigation also revealed allegedly forged doctor’s notes that had been submitted to excuse the absences.

On Wednesday, a motion was filed in Dubois Circuit Court to appoint a special prosecutor to handle the case.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post