Betty Jo Kabrick, age 88, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at home surrounded by family.

Jo was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 4, 1936, to Walter Brace and Myrtle (Polen) Buchta. She married James K. Kabrick on June 2, 1956, in Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell, Indiana. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2020.

She was a 1954 graduate from Otwell High School.

Jo dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of the Otwell United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was an original member of the Otwell Community Center.

She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. She was an avid fan of the IU Hoosiers, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs.

She is survived by two daughters: Debra (Phil) Troutman, Otwell; IN, Vicki (Nick) Smith, Jasper, IN; two sons: Scott (Renee) Kabrick, Jasper, IN; Ty (Brandi) Kabrick, Velpen, IN; 13 grandchildren, Cody (Jess) Troutman, Travis (Nicki) Troutman, Hunter (Jordan) Elliott, Shea (Matt) Hendrixon, Erik Smith, Jake, Samantha, Jackson, and Charlie Kabrick, Hayden Adair, Wren, and Sawyer Kabrick, 13 great-grandchildren, Haven, Rueger, Ryder, Remi, Kenzie (Kane), Morgan, Taten, Caroline, Eloise, Hamilton, Cyrus, Ava, and Hudson, 1 great-great grandson, Kallen, two brothers: Jim (Linda) Brace and Elmer (Judy) Buchta Jr, and sister Mary Alice Ashby.

Preceding her in death is her beloved step-father, Elmer Buchta Sr. and sister, Billie Abbott.

A funeral service for Betty Jo Kabrick will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, at Otwell United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Otwell cemetery. John Baylor will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time on Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Otwell United Methodist Church or Otwell Community Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.