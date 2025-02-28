Daviess County Rural Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in the area spanning from 13111 N US Highway 231 to Able Lane, including residents on County Road E 250 N.

Customers are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use. This advisory remains in effect until further notice from the water utility.

Residents should continue to follow these precautions until officials confirm that water quality has been fully restored.