Ferdinand is working to shape its future with the development of “Flourishing Ferdinand,” the town’s comprehensive plan designed to serve as a roadmap for growth, development, and long-term vision. Covering key topics such as land use, transportation, public facilities and services, housing, economic development, parks and recreation, and more, this plan will help guide decisions that impact the community for years to come.

Community input has been a part of this process since the first public meeting, held on November 6th, providing an opportunity for residents to participate in a brainstorming session and sharing ideas on all aspects of town planning.

On November 19th, their website FlourishingFerdinand.com, officially launched, offering a wealth of information, including background details, demographics, existing conditions mapping, and a link to an active public survey. The website continues to be updated with new content and opportunities for further public engagement.

The next public meeting is scheduled for March 6th, from 6 to 7:30 PM at the Ferdinand Community Center. Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting to help shape Ferdinand’s future. The meeting will feature:

A short presentation explaining the comprehensive plan and ways the public can provide input.

Interactive stations where residents can share ideas on priorities for the town’s future.

An open-house format, allowing attendees to drop in anytime between 6:00 – 7:30 PM.

Opportunities to speak with project staff and provide direct feedback.

For those unable to attend in person, an online survey will be available following the meeting to collect additional input. The final Flourishing Ferdinand plan is set for completion by May 2025.