The Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery will be hosting the work of two Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad. The exhibit, titled “Enamored: Lines, Colors, and Patterns,” will feature pieces from Father Harry Hagan, OSB, and Brother Jean Fish, OSB, and run from March 1st to April 15th.

Father Harry and Brother Jean share a love of the visual world, where beauty is glimpsed and can be contemplated and explored. The artists have different approaches, with Father Harry exploring colors in his line paintings and Brother Jean working on sculptural basket weaving.

Landscape painting created by Father Harry Hagan, OSB.

Father Harry began painting in 2008. His colorful striped watercolors grew out of a class that he taught. An exploration of the inherent beauty of colors led to this series of work. The addition of a verse from the Psalms frees the imagination and expands the experience of the viewer. Also included in the exhibit is a new series of his landscapes.

Weaved basket created by Brother Jean Fish, OSB.

Brother Jean finds his chosen medium to be a “kind of meditation.” He creates forms using jute upholstery cording around which colored yarns are woven by hand. Variations in the colors and the weave produce complex patterns. In 2024, Brother Jean earned a BFA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit are recommended to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.