The Loogootee Police Department is now accepting applications for a Full-Time Patrolman position. Qualified candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 40, possess a high school diploma or GED, and hold a valid driver’s license. Additional requirements include passing physical and psychological testing, meeting Indiana Law Enforcement Academy physical standards (unless already academy certified), and successfully completing a panel interview. Applicants must also have no felony convictions, be legally eligible to carry a firearm, and pass a drug screening.

The position offers a starting salary of $50,610.06 for non-certified candidates and $52,896.48 for those with academy certification. Benefits include paid vacation and sick leave, health, dental, and vision insurance, Air Evac coverage, a take-home vehicle (criteria required), multiple training opportunities, and a city-funded 19% contribution to the 1977 police retirement plan. Additionally, new hires receive a $2,000 uniform allowance, with an annual $1,200 uniform stipend after the first year.

Applications are available for pickup at the Loogootee Police Department, located at 401 JFK Ave, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Chief Jimmy Hunt or Assistant Chief John Wagoner at 812-295-1000 ext. 3. The City of Loogootee is an equal-opportunity employer.

