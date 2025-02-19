Ferdinand residents can mark their calendars for the annual Spring Clean-Up, scheduled for April 8th, 9th, and 10th. The Ferdinand Street Department will collect approved bulk waste items, giving residents a convenient way to clear out unwanted household items.

Collection will take place over three days:

April 8 – West Side

April 9 – East Side

April 10 – Additional pickup if needed



Residents must attach six trash stickers per household and follow guidelines on what will and will not be accepted. Items such as bicycles, small appliances, and dried-out paint will be picked up, while construction materials, upholstered furniture, and hazardous liquids will not.

For questions or more details, contact Tom Lueken at the Ferdinand Street Department at (812) 367-2280 ext. 5 or visit the Dubois County Solid Waste Management website.