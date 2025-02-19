The Martin County Humane Society took to social media on Tuesday evening with a public plea for help to reduce their shelter intake as they are currently at capacity.

The shelter, located at 507 N Oak Street in Loogootee, is facing similar issues as numerous humane societies and animal shelters across the country are facing: overcrowding and nowhere for these pets to go.

The shelter stated they will host open adoption hours this Saturday, February 22 from 10AM to 12PM for interested individuals to come check out all the canine and feline friends and possibly give them a “FURever” home.

For more information you can contact the Martin County Humane Society at 812-295-5900.

Be sure to visit their website and Facebook page to stay updated with all the latest happenings.