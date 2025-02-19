In 2025, DIY home improvement projects continue to gain traction across the United States, with a significant surge in homeowners taking matters into their own hands. According to a recent survey from Frontdoor.com, an overwhelming 98% of homeowners are engaging in DIY projects, reflecting a widespread shift toward self-sufficiency and cost-conscious renovations.

The rising cost of eggs, now reaching a record high of $4.95 per dozen due to the ongoing bird flu crisis, has played a major role in shaping the year’s most popular DIY trend: chicken coops. As food prices climb, many Americans are looking for ways to secure their own food sources, making backyard poultry setups the top home improvement project of the year. Alongside chicken coops, raised bed gardens, storm shelters, saunas, and outdoor lighting round out the top five most popular DIY endeavors.

While DIY projects offer a sense of personal achievement and potential cost savings, they are not without financial implications. The survey found that homeowners spent an average of $1,674 on DIY projects over the past year. Although nearly half of respondents (47%) cited financial savings as their primary motivation, 42% ultimately expressed regret over their home improvement efforts, often due to unexpected challenges or unsatisfactory results.

A deeper look into the data reveals a surprising economic trend: 26% of DIY enthusiasts earn over $100,000 annually, making them the most likely demographic to engage in home improvement projects. However, this group also reports the highest levels of stress associated with their projects, highlighting the paradox of financial security not necessarily equating to peace of mind when it comes to home renovations.

With 74% of homeowners planning new projects in 2025, the DIY movement shows no signs of slowing down. Whether driven by necessity, financial strategy, or a passion for hands-on work, Americans are continuing to reshape their living spaces, one project at a time.

For more information, visit the full survey findings at Frontdoor.com.